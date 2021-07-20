Africa

Mali presidency says President Goita targeted by stabbing attack

20 July 2021 - 13:51 By Reuters
Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of two military coups and new interim president, walks during his inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali June 7, 2021.
Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of two military coups and new interim president, walks during his inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali June 7, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Amadou Keita/ File photo

Mali's interim President Assimi Goita was the target of an attempted stabbing attack during Eid al-Adha prayers at Bamako's Grand Mosque, the West African nation's presidency said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The attacker was immediately overpowered by security. Investigations are ongoing,” the presidency said.

Two military sources told Reuters that Goita was unharmed following the attack.

Idrissa Kone, a caretaker at the mosque, said he had seen an attacker approach the president and the president and his security guards draw their weapons.

Goita, a 38-year-old special forces colonel, took power in June following his second overthrow of a president in nine months. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’ South Africa
  5. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’