Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar forces 54,000 people to flee, official says

Attacks by Tigrayan fighters in Ethiopia's Afar region have forced over 54,000 people from their homes, an official said on Thursday, and refugees in a camp in southern Tigray described heavy clashes nearby.

Tens of thousands of people, meanwhile, rallied in the capital to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has faced criticism for his handling of a conflict that threatens to undermine stability in Africa's second most populous nation.

Tigrayan fighters, who want the Ethiopian government to accept their terms before talks on a ceasefire can begin, have taken control of three districts in Afar this week, according to Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta.

The region is of strategic importance because the main road and railway linking Addis Ababa, landlocked Ethiopia's capital, with the sea port of Djibouti run through it.

Ahmed quoted some of the displaced people as saying Tigrayan fighters had burned houses, looted properties and killed civilians. He provided no evidence and Reuters could not verify his claims independently.

Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the accusations.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters via satellite phone earlier on Thursday that Tigrayan forces were in Afar and they planned to target forces from the neighbouring Amhara region, which has been fighting on behalf of the government.

He was not immediately reachable for comment on Ahmed's claims.

Djibouti found the situation in Ethiopia "very worrying", Alexi Mohamed, chief adviser to the president, told Reuters.

In southern Tigray, some Eritreans in the Adi Harush refugee camp said there had been heavy fighting nearby on Thursday morning.