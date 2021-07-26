Africa

Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody

26 July 2021 - 09:58 By Cheikh Amadou Diouara and Tiemoko Diallo
Colonel Assimi Goita served as vice-president to transitional leader Bah Ndaw until the latter's ouster in May.
Colonel Assimi Goita served as vice-president to transitional leader Bah Ndaw until the latter's ouster in May.
Image: REUTERS/Amadou Keita/ File photo

A man accused of attempting to stab Mali's interim President Assimi Goita last week has died in hospital while in the custody of security services, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday.

Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.

"During the investigations ... his state of health deteriorated," the statement said. He was taken to hospital, where he died, it said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Mali, the theatre of French-supported operations against al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents for a decade, was thrown into political turmoil after a military junta led by Goita toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

Goita served as vice-president to transitional leader Bah Ndaw until the latter's ouster in May.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | The moment Mali security detained a suspected attacker

Mali's interim President Assimi Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, said he escaped unharmed after an ...
News
4 days ago

Mali presidency says President Goita targeted by stabbing attack

Mali's interim President Assimi Goita was the target of an attempted stabbing attack during Eid al-Adha prayers at Bamako's Grand Mosque, the West ...
News
5 days ago

Mali seeks international warrant for son of ex-President Keita, legal sources say

Malian authorities have sought an international arrest warrant for the son of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, two legal sources in Mali said ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA South Africa
  5. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3