Zimbabwe government moves to outlaw strikes by doctors and nurses

The Zimbabwean government wants to outlaw industrial action by health workers through amendments to the Health Services Act.

On Friday, the government gazetted new provisions under the Health Services Act whereby nurses and doctors cannot go on strike for a continuous three days. Nurses and doctors should also give two days' notice before going on strike, the provisions state.

However, even if they go on strike, emergency services such as intensive care unit (ICU) and casualty services should not be interrupted. This means that nurses and doctors assigned to those units, essentially, cannot go on strike.

“The health service shall be deemed as an essential service referred to in section 65 (3) of the constitution; and no collective job action whether lawful or unlawful shall continue for an uninterrupted period of 72 hours or for more than 72 hours in any given 14-day period; and notice of any collective job action must be given in writing 48 hours prior to the commencement of such collective job action,” reads the proposed law.