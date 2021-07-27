Zimbabwe orders all government workers to get Covid-19 vaccinations

Zimbabwe has ordered all government workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk not being covered by insurance if they are infected and become ill.

After a post-cabinet meeting, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government was concerned about the continued increase in cases and was putting measures in place to combat Covid-19.

“In light of the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, cabinet approved ... the decongesting of both public and private sector workplaces. Government has further reduced its workforce to 25% to decongest offices on two-week rotations, and vaccinated staff will be given priority.

“The courts of law [will] be opened only for remand and urgent cases. And all civil servants should be vaccinated and those who fall ill without having been vaccinated will not be entitled to the Covid-19 insurance,” warned Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe's government employs about 250,000 people. Mutsvangwa added that all civil servants should be tested for Covid-19 at the commencement and end of the two-week rotational interval.