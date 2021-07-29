Tanzania leader launches Covid-19 vaccination drive, orders more jabs

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan received her Covid-19 vaccine in public on Wednesday, in the most decisive signal yet of a break from the policies of her late predecessor who repeatedly dismissed the threat of the pandemic.

Hassan took office after the death in March of former President John Magufuli, who had warned citizens against Covid-19 vaccines and recommended at-home remedies such as steam inhalation.

Since then, the government has changed tack: officials now call for social distancing and emphasise mask wearing in public.

In June, Tanzania also joined the global Covax scheme for sharing vaccines with poorer nations, culminating in the delivery of its first batch of 1.06 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.