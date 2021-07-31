Kenya suspends in-person meetings to curb Covid-19 spread

Kenya's health minister said on Friday the government had suspended all in-person meetings and public gatherings to try to contain Covid-19, whose spread in the country he now attributes to the more infectious Delta variant.

Mutahi Kagwe said in a televised address that the government had asked public and private-sector employers to allow their workers to work from home, unless they were classified as essential services.

"All public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are suspended countrywide. In this regard, all government, including intergovernmental meetings and conferences, should henceforth be converted to either virtual or postponed in the coming 30 days," he said.

Kagwe singled out politicians for holding meetings that turn out to be "super spreader" events.

"We want to be part of the solution. We are asking those in politics to be part of the solution instead of creating epicentres of spreading of the disease," he said. "There is no point of calling all these rallies, and then we follow with all these deaths."