Africa

Eight Egyptian soldiers killed in anti-terrorism operations

01 August 2021 - 16:32 By Mahmoud Mourad
Egyptian army soldiers stand beside an armoured tank at Tahrir Square after protests in Cairo on January 29 2011. File photo.
Egyptian army soldiers stand beside an armoured tank at Tahrir Square after protests in Cairo on January 29 2011. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Eight Egyptian army soldiers have been killed in anti-terrorism operations, the armed forces said on Sunday.

According to an armed forces statement, most of the fighting took place in the northern Sinai, where militants loyal to the Islamic State group operate, “during the last period”. It was not clear whether all the soldiers were killed there or in various other regions.

Eighty-nine “very dangerous Takfiris” were killed during the fighting in northern Sinai, the statement said, using a term it normally employs to refer to suspected militants.

The army confiscated different types of arms and ammunition during the operations and destroyed hundreds of explosive devices and some explosive belts. It also destroyed 13 tunnel entrances used to infiltrate the North Sinai region, which has borders with the Gaza strip and Israel.

It didn't say exactly when the operations took place.

Air forces, in co-ordination with border guards, also attacked and destroyed 200 vehicles, some of them loaded with arms and ammunition, while trying to penetrate the western and southern borders of the country, the statement said. Libya borders Egypt from the west and Sudan borders it from the south.

Attacks by Islamic militants began spreading in Northern Sinai after the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.

Hundreds of policemen and soldiers and more than 1,000 civilians have died in the attacks, according to official statements. 

Reuters

MORE

Rwanda says it has killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique

Rwanda killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique in fighting this week, an army spokesman said on Thursday adding that a Rwandan soldier had sustained a ...
News
2 days ago

Tunisia was the Arab Spring’s first success. Will it be its last failure?

President has taken on near dictatorial powers, and it seems only military and largest labour union can save democracy
World
4 days ago

Proposed US arms sale to Nigeria on 'hold' over human rights concerns -sources

US lawmakers have put on hold a proposal to sell almost $1bln of weapons to Nigeria over concerns about possible human rights abuses by the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  5. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail