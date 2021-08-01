Africa

France's Macron calls for talks to end conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray

01 August 2021 - 11:13 By Mathieu Rosemain
Macron has urged the Ethiopian government to reinstate peace in Tigray.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner / File photo

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the opening of talks to end hostilities in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came after calls Macron held earlier in the day with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese counterpart Abdalla Hamdok.

Macron also said all restrictions should be lifted to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in Tigray, where thousands of children could suffer life-threatening malnutrition, according to the United Nations children's agency.

Reuters

