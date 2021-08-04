Rumba artist Koffi Olomide takes flak for punting Zim president in new song

The song did not get a single mic (rating) from media activist Hopewell Chin’ono, who said: “The song died before it was even heard. It is probably the most expensive music production in Zimbabwe, but it will die because one name was mentioned.”

It was recorded under Passion Java Records, a company owned by prosperity preacher Passion Java. He is vigorously pushing on social media for Mnangagwa’s popularity.

The adage “who pays the piper dictates the tune” comes into play as Koffi pays homage to Java and other members of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG), a Zanu-PF aligned black empowerment group.

Koffi, 65, is not new to politics. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo he recently joined the Alliance des Forces Democratiques du Congo political party.

When election season approaches, music plays a big role in political campaigns in Zimbabwe. In the past both the MDC and Zanu-PF have had musicians pushing their narrative.

The next general elections in Zimbabwe are slated for 2023 but between now and then, by-elections for more than 40 parliamentary and 80 council seats must be held.

