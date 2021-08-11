Africa

South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting

11 August 2021 - 12:24 By Reuters
South Sudan President Salva Kiir.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has called for a halt to fighting between forces loyal to vice-president Riek Machar and a splinter group that threatens the country's fragile peace process.

Clashes broke out earlier this month in the Upper Nile region between Machar loyalists and supporters of Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual after Gatwech tried to replace Machar as the head of their party.

Machar said the move was aimed at trying to block the country's peace process.

Civil war broke out in South Sudan two years after independence in 2011 when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital. It killed 400,000 people and led to a major refugee crisis before a peace accord was reached in 2018.

Kiir's office said in a statement: “The presidency strongly directs for the immediate cessation of hostilities between the ... forces under the command of Dr Riek Machar Teny, and the breakaway ... forces under the command of General Simon Gatwech Dual.”

A spokesperson for Machar, Lam Paul Gabriel, said his group was ready for talks after the clashes in Magenis.

“With the communique from the presidency, we hope that the situation will come back to normalcy,” he said.

General Gatwech's spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

On Monday, regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development said the clashes went beyond Machar's party and posed a threat to the rest of South Sudan.  

READ MORE:

WATCH | South Sudan's key players meet to discuss aid access

Representatives of the Sudanese government, its security forces and the UN Mission in South Sudan met to jointly address challenges faced by ...
News
1 week ago

SA ranked in bottom third of 181 countries for youth development

SA is ranked 131st on the 2020 Global Youth Development Index, which measures the status of young people in 181 countries around the world.
News
6 hours ago

Ten years on, South Sudan's leaders say peace is way forward

South Sudan's two most powerful politicians gave assurances on Friday that they would not lead the country back into war as they marked its 10th ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa
  5. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona