Africa

Award-winning Moz actor dies after giving birth

13 August 2021 - 08:51 By TimesLIVE
Actress Hermelinda Simela died after giving birth to her daughter in hospital. Stock photo.
Actress Hermelinda Simela died after giving birth to her daughter in hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Award-winning Mozambique actress and producer Hermelinda Simela has died.

BBC reports that the 38-year-old died after giving birth to her daughter in hospital. The child is in good health.

“The country has lost a strong, resilient woman, an exemplary mother and, above all, an engine of our dreams,” Simela's longtime friend and colleague Alvim Cossa told the BBC.

“Hermelinda encouraged theatre people and created opportunities for actors to succeed.”

Simela scooped best supporting actress at the 2013 Africa Movie Academy Awards for her Virgin Margarida role.

Her death comes a week after the funeral of Botswana-born actor and producer Shona Ferguson who died of Covid-19-related complications in SA.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Amapiano star Killer Kau's supporters honour him in his kasi

Killer Kau's supporters gathered last night in Zondi, Soweto, to honour him.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH | 'I miss him terribly' — Connie Ferguson speaks at Shona's memorial

“My biggest struggle is I wake up in the morning and I still hope to see him,” Connie Ferguson said in her speech.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Connie Ferguson thanks South Africans for their support since Shona’s passing

"Thank you South Africa, the continent, and the world at large for the outpouring of love, words of comfort, and prayers. My family and I appreciate ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  4. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission