Rwanda president takes time out to blast Arsenal over Brentford loss

Rwanda are Arsenal's sleeve sponsor, with the “Visit Rwanda” logo printed on the left sleeve of all the Gunners' shirts.

Disappointed after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Brentford in their season opener, Kagame called for changes at the club.

“We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose...it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!”

Kagame, who has enjoyed support from Western donors for restoring Rwanda to stability after a 1994 genocide, is also accused by rights groups of being an autocrat and quashing political opposition to extend his 21-year presidency.

Arsenal, who have not qualified for any European football this season, next face London rivals and Champions League holders Chelsea at home on August 22.