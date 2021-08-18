Africa

Sadc heads of state deliberate on socioeconomic programmes

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
18 August 2021 - 14:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a previous Sadc summit in Maputo, Mozambique. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a previous Sadc summit in Maputo, Mozambique. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has concluded its two-day 41st Ordinary Summit of heads of state and government in Lilongwe, Malawi, where leaders deliberated on issues affecting the bloc.

During the summit President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as chairperson of the organ on politics, defence and security co-operation.

The African heads of state gathered on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliberate on developments relating to the Sadc's priority and overall implementation of the community's socioeconomic programmes

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the summit congratulated newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for winning the elections.

It also endorsed an action plan for the implementation of the security threats report and urged member states to implement interventions contained in the plan.

“The summit received a progress report from the Sadc facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, on the implementation of Sadc decisions in the Kingdom of Lesotho, and commended the Kingdom of Lesotho for progress made in implementing Sadc decisions and ongoing reforms.”  

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it

In local elections, and soon in national elections too, the opposition parties do not have to be SA’s only alternatives
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

The heads of state urged Lesotho to expedite the completion of ongoing reforms, and to continue with the peace, transitional justice and reconciliation process to engender national unity and bring about national healing and cohesion.

“The summit commended President Ramaphosa for his dedication and continued facilitation, and extended his mandate as the Sadc facilitator until the 42nd summit of heads of state and government.”

It also received an update on the security situation in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique, and commended Sadc member states for pledging personnel and providing financial support towards the deployment of a Sadc standby force to Mozambique.

In March Mozambique was besieged by insurgents allegedly linked to the Islamic State who overran the gas field town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many.

In June, during an extraordinary summit in Maputo, Sadc heads of state approved the deployment of standby forces to deal with terrorism in Mozambique. SA responded by deploying 1,495 troops for three months, ending on October 15, at a cost of R984m.

The summit commended Tanzania for offering to host the regional counterterrorism centre which will offer dedicated and strategic advisory services to the region on terrorism threats.

Stabilising Mozambique will take time, says Institute for Security Studies

The Institute for Security Studies believes it will take time to stabilise the situation on the ground and resume economic activity in Mozambique.
News
6 days ago

“The summit reaffirmed the Sadc’s position for the creation of the Sadc Central Bank and Monetary Union as a long-term objective to be premised on fulfilling preconditions that include harmonisation of the fiscal and monetary policies of Sadc countries, and greater convergence of banking systems. In this regard, the African Monetary Institute and the African Central Bank should be long-term objectives.”

Leaders expressed their concerns and objected to the unilateral decision taken by the African Union (AU) Commission to grant the state of Israel observer status to the AU.

It endorsed the bolstering of productive capacities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

“The summit approved the transformation of the Sadc parliamentary forum into a Sadc parliament as a consultative and a deliberative body. The summit approved the protocol on statistics and an agreement amending the Sadc protocol on energy.”

It reiterated its call for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and supported Zimbabwe in ongoing socioeconomic strengthening efforts.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo will be host country for the summit in August 2022.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Rwanda Defence Force says it has retaken strategic Mozambican town from insurgents

Rwandan and Mozambican security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, the Rwanda Defence Force said ...
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa confirms deployment of soldiers to Mozambique - at the cost of nearly R1bn

Ramaphosa said the deployment had cost close to a billion rand, with the exact figure placed at R984,368,057.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Moz needs stability to get gas cash. Spoiler alert: that won’t be any time soon

Battered government forces are in dire need of support and experts say restoring peace could take years
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained