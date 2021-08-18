WATCH | Anglican priest kisses female congregants as 'present of appreciation' in Ghana

An Anglican priest is in hot water in Ghana after a video of him kissing female students at a church service went viral on social media.

In the video, the three students approach the priest during the service at St Monica’s Faculty of Training and take off their masks. He then kisses them on their lips.

Other congregants can be heard screaming while the church leader, Obed Larbi, kisses the students.

CityPressNews reports that the Anglican church in the country has launched an investigation into the incident.

The website quotes a female student at the training institute having said the priest's kisses were a “present of appreciation”.

“He gave the college chaplain a kiss after which he did similar to the three feminine Bible readers. The third woman the daddy kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the daddy to kiss, however he pressured and kissed her lips.”