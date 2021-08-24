Africa

Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

24 August 2021 - 13:30 By Reuters
Former Chad President Hissene Habre.
Former Chad President Hissene Habre.
Image: REUTERS/Aliou Mbaye/File Photo

Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal aged 79, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said.

Habre ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990 after deposing his predecessor Goukouni Oueddei during. Thousands were killed, tortured and raped during his presidency, which ended when he was ousted in 1990.

He fell ill in jail about a week ago and was taken to a clinic in the capital Dakar before being moved to the Hospital Principal, where he died on Tuesday. The cause of death was not yet clear.

After a landmark trial in 2016 in Senegal, where he fled after being run from office, Habre was sentenced to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents.

“Hissene Habre will go down in history as one of the world’s most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people, burnt down entire villages, sent women to serve as sexual slaves for his troops and built clandestine dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies,” said Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, who has worked with Habre's victims since 1999.  

READ MORE:

Senegal trial hears grim torture methods of Habre regime

Prosecutors in Senegal spelled out Tuesday some of the cruel abuses meted out to detainees of Chadian ex-dictator Hissene Habre's regime, including a ...
News
5 years ago

After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared

When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea. "I'm coming right ...
News
4 years ago

Amid spat with ICC, Chad's former dictator, Habre trial raises hope for African justice

With many Africans denouncing the International Criminal Court as 'white man's justice', the trial of Chad's former dictator in Senegal on charges ...
News
6 years ago

Ex-Chad dictator enjoyed luxurious exile in Senegal

For more than 20 years, former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre lived a life of luxurious exile in Senegal, taking a second wife and watching ...
News
8 years ago

UN welcomes Habre repatriation

UN rights chief Navi Pillay welcomes Senegal's decision to halt the repatriation of Hissene Habre to Chad, but says that the former dictator must not ...
News
10 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  4. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  5. Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...