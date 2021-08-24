Africa

Zimbabwe gets more than R14bn from IMF, government confirms

The money will 'go a long way in buttressing the stability of the domestic economy', say finance minister and central bank governor

24 August 2021 - 16:57 By Nelson Banya
A huge cash injection from the IMF will increase the foreign exchange reserves position of the country by $961m, say finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya.
A huge cash injection from the IMF will increase the foreign exchange reserves position of the country by $961m, say finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's government said on Tuesday it had received the equivalent of $961m (R14.46bn) in special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as part of $650bn the IMF is distributing to its members.

The IMF's largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves will provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries' foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt.

SDRs are reserve assets issued by the IMF, backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan.

“The immediate effect of this support from the IMF is to increase the foreign exchange reserves position of the country by $961m,” finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya said in a joint statement.

“This will go a long way in buttressing the stability of the domestic economy.”

Zimbabwe reintroduced its currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, in 2019 after a decade of dollarisation. However, the local unit has struggled for stability amid deep foreign currency shortages in the economy.

The Zimbabwe dollar is officially trading at 86 against the US dollar but is significantly weaker, at 150 to the greenback, on a thriving black market.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zimbabwean government building state-of-the-art hospital for army generals, political elite

The hospital is an attempt to cut down on the government’s expenditure on international travel by VVIPs to seek medical attention
News
1 day ago

Sadc heads of state deliberate on socioeconomic programmes

The Southern African Development Community has concluded its two-day 41st ordinary summit of heads of state and government in Lilongwe, Malawi.
News
6 days ago

Zimbabwe introduces Z$50 banknotes to ease cash shortages

Zimbabwe will start circulating a new 50 Zimbabwe dollar note from Wednesday, central bank governor John Mangudya said, as authorities gradually ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  4. Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed South Africa
  5. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...