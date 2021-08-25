Africa

You could be slapped with 12 months jail time for blowing your nose in public without a hanky in Nairobi

25 August 2021 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE
A person could be fined about R68,000 or face jail time of up to 12 months for blowing their nose in public without a handkerchief in Nairobi.
A person could be fined about R68,000 or face jail time of up to 12 months for blowing their nose in public without a handkerchief in Nairobi.
Image: 123RF/Bernd Friedel

Kenya’s capital Nairobi has issued new rules banning anyone from blowing their nose without a hanky in public, spitting on the streets, urinating in undesignated spaces and playing loud music.

The city said people could be fined up to Ksh500,000 (about R68,000) or jail time of up to 12 months for blowing their nose in public without using a handkerchief.

Kenya’s CitizenTV reports the new rules signed into law by acting Nairobi governor Ann Kananu also ban playing loud music, smoking in undesignated places and throwing dirty water, sewage or oil into streets.

“Nairobi is the face of Kenya. We all need a clean and hygienic environment in which to live and work. This is part of what we promised our great people of Nairobi. We must work around the clock to achieve this. A healthy environment is paramount to all of us,” Kananu was quoted to have said by CitizenTV.

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe gets more than R14bn from IMF, government confirms

The money will 'go a long way in buttressing the stability of the domestic economy', Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank ...
News
18 hours ago

Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children

After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam's 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his ...
News
19 hours ago

Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Fiery early morning protest actions quelled in Durban and Verulam South Africa

Latest Videos

Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy