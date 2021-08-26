Africa

Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt

26 August 2021 - 15:30 By Mahmoud Mourad
The whale's genus name honours the Fayum Depression and species name refers to Anubis, the ancient canine-headed Egyptian god associated with mummification and the afterlife.
The whale's genus name honours the Fayum Depression and species name refers to Anubis, the ancient canine-headed Egyptian god associated with mummification and the afterlife.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43-million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.

The newly discovered whale belongs to the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that falls in the middle of that transition, the Egyptian-led team of researchers said in a statement.

Its fossil was unearthed from middle Eocene rocks in the Fayum Depression in Egypt's Western Desert -- an area once covered by sea that has provided a rich seam of discoveries showing the evolution of whales -- before being studied at Mansoura University Vertebrate Palaeontology Centre (MUVP).

The new whale, named Phiomicetus anubis, had an estimated body length of some three meters (10 feet) and a body mass of about 600 kg (1,300 lb), and was likely a top predator, the researchers said. Its partial skeleton revealed it as the most primitive protocetid whale known from Africa.

"Phiomicetus anubis is a key new whale species, and a critical discovery for Egyptian and African paleontology," said Abdullah Gohar of MUVP, lead author of a paper on the discovery published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

The whale's genus name honours the Fayum Depression and species name refers to Anubis, the ancient canine-headed Egyptian god associated with mummification and the afterlife.

Despite recent fossil discoveries, the big picture of early whale evolution in Africa has largely remained a mystery, the researchers said. Work in the region had the potential to reveal new details about the evolutionary transition from amphibious to fully aquatic whales.

With rocks covering about 12-million years, discoveries in the Fayum Depression "range from semiaquatic crocodile-like whales to giant fully aquatic whales", said Mohamed Sameh of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, a co-author.

The new whale has raised questions about ancient ecosystems and pointed research towards questions such as the origin and coexistence of ancient whales in Egypt, said Hesham Sellam, founder of the MUVP and another co-author.

Reuters

READ MORE:

July’s Sharkfest offers a journey of discovery with these jawesome predators

Watch over 80 hours of jaw-dropping documentaries on these fascinating and often misunderstood creatures
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Entangled ocean giant washes up on PE coast

One of the mightiest predators of the seas washed up on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth this week, again flagging the threat of mismanaged waste and ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan