Africa

Benin agriculture ministry confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak

31 August 2021 - 13:50 By Reuters
Cases have also been detected this year in Ghana, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal.
Cases have also been detected this year in Ghana, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal.
Image: 123RF/ bangoland/ File photo

Benin has identified an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu in two districts near the capital Porto Novo, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Benin is the latest West African country to declare an avian flu outbreak, after Ivory Coast identified the disease last week near its commercial capital Abidjan.

Cases have also been detected this year in Ghana, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal.

Laboratory testing conducted last week showed that several recent bird fatalities in Benin's southern Seme-Podji and Abomey-Calavi districts were associated with positive H5N1 cases, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Benin is now awaiting for those results to be confirmed by a laboratory in Italy, the statement said.

“To date, the situation at infected farms is under control and measures are being taken to determine the extent of any spread,” it said.

It called on those working in the poultry sector to strengthen biosecurity measures and report any suspected cases to the ministry.

H5N1, which was first detected in 1996 among geese in China, has since been detected in more than 50 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. It can occasionally spread to humans, although no community spread of the virus among humans has been detected.  

READ MORE:

New strain of avian flu detected in SA birds poses 'low risk to humans'

The H5N1 strain has been detected in sick and dead wild birds, CapeNature said on Tuesday - with the vulnerable great white pelican hit hard.
News
1 month ago

Another chicken farm records avian flu outbreak

A fifth outbreak of avian influenza has been announced by the agriculture, land reform and rural development department — on a commercial chicken ...
News
3 months ago

Avian flu hits another Gauteng farm

Another East Rand poultry farm has been hit by avian influenza, the SA Poultry Association said.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Polls disaster looms for ANC News
  2. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  3. Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination ... News
  4. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  5. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time