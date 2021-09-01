Kenyan villagers tap traditional wisdom to save native trees and water

When the stream in his village in Kenya's western Kericho County dried up 15 years ago, Wilson Towett had to ferry water each day from another river several kilometres away during the two-year dry spell that followed.

But much has changed since then.

Using their traditional knowledge, Towett and 14 other elders in Cheplanget village began planting water-retaining indigenous trees along the stream's bare banks and issued local by-laws banning the cutting of bush and trees along the stream.

Within two rainy seasons, it was in full flow again.

"We learned the hard way 15 years ago... That's when we quickly went back to what our fathers and grandparents had been teaching us," said Towett, a 69-year-old father of seven.

"We eventually saved the stream and have taken it upon ourselves to teach our children and grandchildren not to destroy the thickets here," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As the East African country looks to rein in rapid deforestation that has threatened water sources and livelihoods, conservationists and officials have hailed the revival of Cheplanget's essential water source as an example of successful community-led conservation.

By using traditional wisdom to tackle modern-day environmental challenges, such as deforestation and water scarcity, villagers can ensure their efforts are effective and sustainable, environmentalists say.

"Since these communities can relate to the link between indigenous forest, their conservation and water security, they have a better appreciation for restoration and rehabilitation initiatives," said Brian Waswala Olewe, a wildlife and landscape ecologist at Kenya's Maasai Mara University.

The indigenous trees along the stream in Cheplanget not only help maintain its water supply, but also serve another purpose - the villagers harvest the mature bark to use in traditional medicines, which can be done without cutting down the trees.

"I wouldn't want my children or grandchildren to lack water here. It is our duty to protect the stream and it will give us water for as long as we like," said Towett, as he inspected young seedlings growing along the river.