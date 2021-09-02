Africa

'Suez Canal on rails' - Egypt signs high-speed rail deal worth billions

02 September 2021 - 11:00 By Momen Saeed Atallah and Tom Kaeckenhoff
Egypt has an extensive rail network but it has suffered from decades of underinvestment and has been plagued by accidents.
Egypt has an extensive rail network but it has suffered from decades of underinvestment and has been plagued by accidents.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

Egypt has signed a $4.45bn (R63.4bn) deal for a high-speed electric rail line to link its Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts that contractor Siemens dubbed a "Suez Canal on rails".

The contract between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium including Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors will cover design, installation and maintenance of the rail link over 15 years, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The 660-km link will include a main line designed to carry more than 30 million passengers annually as well as a freight line, and will run between the Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna and the Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Marsa Matrouh.

Ain Sokhna is a major port and industrial complex just south of the Suez Canal, the quickest sea link between Europe and Asia.

Siemens CEO Roland Busch told journalists via video conference the rail link would cut journey times by as much as half, describing it as a "Suez Canal on rails".

The German engineering and technology group said its share of the contract was worth around $3bn. Trains would be delivered by its Siemens Mobility unit by the end of 2023, with the order to be completed by 2027.

Financial close on the contract is expected in 2022, Orascom said in a statement.

NAT and the consortium also agreed to discuss and finalise deals on two other high-speed rail links in Egypt, one running south from Cairo to Aswan, the other connecting the Nile city of Luxor to Hurghada and Safaga on the Red Sea, Orascom said.

The network will eventually extend to 1,825 kms, according to the cabinet.

Egypt has an extensive rail network but it has suffered from decades of underinvestment and has been plagued by accidents.

In recent years, the government has accelerated an infrastructure drive that includes a rapid development of the road network and an expansion of the Suez Canal.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal in March, crosses the canal again

The giant container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez canal for six days in March, crossed the waterway on Friday for the first time since it ...
News
1 week ago

Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, arrives in Rotterdam

The container ship Ever Given, which got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March, arrived in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Thursday after ...
News
1 month ago

Ever Given container ship leaves Suez Canal 106 days after getting stuck

The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, resumed its journey and left the Suez Canal on Wednesday, 106 days after becoming wedged ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  4. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  5. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained