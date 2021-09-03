US shipped more than 2-million Covid-19 doses to Kenya and Ghana

The United States on Thursday shipped more than 2-million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to Kenya and Ghana on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said.

The United States sent 880,320 doses to Kenya, bringing the total number of doses sent to the African country to just over 1.76-million, the official said. It sent 1,229,620 doses to Ghana, the first shipment to that country.