Ramaphosa calls on African leaders to strengthen ties with the Caribbean

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African and Caribbean heads of state to use their shared heritage to deepen relations.

“Our common heritage should encourage us to deepen our engagement, strengthen trade and investment, collaborate in research and development, and share expertise and knowledge among our countries. Just as we share a common history, we also have common challenges,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was speaking at a virtual inaugural Africa-Caribbean Community (Caricom) summit on Tuesday afternoon.

Among other things, Tuesday’s discussions focused on the promotion of trade, investment and economic integration, transport integration and mitigation of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said the historic first Africa Caricom initiative places participating states “on the threshold of a new epoch of integration, unity and cooperation”.