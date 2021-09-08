Mali's progress towards elections insufficient, says W. African bloc

West Africa's main regional bloc said on Tuesday it was concerned Mali's transitional government has not made sufficient progress towards organising elections in February, as agreed after a military coup last year.

Mali's transition back to democracy following the August 2020 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is being closely watched in a region that has experienced four coups since last year, most recently on Sunday in Guinea.

After the coup, Mali's military leaders agreed, under pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to an 18-month transition, culminating in presidential and legislative elections in February 2022.

But various electoral deadlines, including the start of updates to voter rolls and the presentation of a new constitution, have not been met.

The transition was dealt a further setback in May when the colonel who led the initial coup, Assimi Goita, ordered the arrest of the interim president and then took over the role himself.