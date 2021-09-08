Africa

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema names new mines minister, central bank governor resigns

08 September 2021 - 11:00 By Chris Mfula
The copperbelt province as a whole, a perceived Patriotic Front stronghold, delivered a surprise win for Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND).
The copperbelt province as a whole, a perceived Patriotic Front stronghold, delivered a surprise win for Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND).
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday announced the appointment of lawmaker Paul Chanda Kabuswe as the country's new minister of mines and minerals and said central bank governor Christopher Mvunga had resigned.

Kabuswe, member of parliament for Chililabombwe in Zambia's northern copperbelt, was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, the president's office said in a press statement.

Hichilema designated central bank deputy governor for operations Francis Chipimo to act as central bank governor following Mvunga's resignation, the statement added.

Zambia, Africa's second-biggest copper producer, is in a protracted debt crisis that Hichilema, who scored a landslide election victory last month over incumbent Edgar Lungu, has promised to resolve.

Lungu's mines minister, Richard Musukwa, was also member of parliament for Chililabombwe before Kabuswe took his seat. The copperbelt province as a whole, a perceived Patriotic Front stronghold, delivered a surprise win for Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND).

In other cabinet appointments unveiled on Tuesday, Stanley Kakubo was sworn in as foreign affairs minister and Sylvia Masebo as health minister. Former finance minister Felix Mutati was picked as minister of technology and science.

Reuters

READ MORE:

New Zambian president pledges to plug black hole of debt

Hakainde Hichilema’s government is discovering Zambia’s true debt burden is much larger than envisaged
World
6 days ago

Zambia Eurobonds surge after landslide win for opposition leader

Sixth time lucky as Hakainde Hichilema wins election by biggest margin in quarter century
World
3 weeks ago

Zambian opposition leader Hichilema wins 2021 presidential election

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  4. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  5. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...