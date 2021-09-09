Billboard holding Zim government accountable is defaced

A billboard holding the Zimbabwean government accountable for failing to fulfil its election promises and address corruption in state institutions has been defaced and vandalised.

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) launched a public awareness campaign with the hashtag #HowFar saying the “campaign seeks to raise the public’s awareness on the lack of transparency and accountability by the Zimbabwean government on matters of public finance management”.

Billboards were put up in the capital Harare, but on Sunday morning one of them was defaced.

In a series of tweets, Zimcodd said: “Today we woke to the sad realisation that one of the People’s Billboards along Chiremba Road has been defaced. The billboard carried the message #HOWFAR Corruption Scandals — NSSA, Drax, Zinara. This is an attack on accountability that we seek to promote in Zimbabwe. Don’t Burn. Respond.”