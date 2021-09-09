Africa

Tanzania suspends second newspaper in less than a month

09 September 2021 - 11:00 By Reuters
Last month, the government suspended the Uhuru newspaper, owned by the CCM party, for publishing what it called a false story saying Hassan would not vie for office in 2025.
Last month, the government suspended the Uhuru newspaper, owned by the CCM party, for publishing what it called a false story saying Hassan would not vie for office in 2025.
Image: 123RF / serezniy

Tanzania suspended on Sunday another newspaper accused of false stories even though President Samia Suluhu Hassan had pledged to uphold media freedoms quashed by her predecessor.

Raia Mwema, a leading Swahili-language weekly, was suspended for 30 days from Monday, for "repeatedly publishing false information and deliberate incitement," Gerson Msigwa, the government's chief spokesperson, said in a statement.

Msigwa cited three recent stories, including one about a gunman who killed four people in a rampage through a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam.

The article linked the gunman to ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), the statement read, adding that the article violated a 2016 media law. The newspaper's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the government suspended the Uhuru newspaper, owned by the CCM party, for publishing what it called a false story saying Hassan would not vie for office in 2025. That was the first newspaper suspension in Hassan's tenure.

The CCM said after the suspension that Uhuru's board had already suspended three top managers, including the CEO, over the story, and was investigating why the story was published.

Hassan took office in March following the death of predecessor John Magufuli, who was Africa's most prominent Covid-19 sceptic and banned several newspapers during his six-year rule.

Within weeks of taking office, Hassan called for all the outlets banned by Magufuli to be allowed to reopen immediately.

Reuters

READ MORE:

In Abiy's Ethiopia, press freedom flourished then fear returned

When Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over in 2018 and freed dozens of jailed members of the media as part of a raft of political reforms, ...
News
3 months ago

Ethiopia revokes press credentials of New York Times reporter

Ethiopia has revoked the press credentials of a foreign journalist working for the New York Times, according to the newspaper and an Ethiopian ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  3. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  4. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  5. Handwriting 'reprimand' by judge John Hlophe is fake, says chief justice South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...