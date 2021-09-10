Court bid to stop exhumation of Robert Mugabe's grave fails

Careful planning and engineering to drill 1.83m into the concrete-filled, iron and steel protected grave of the late Robert Mugabe is what it will take to fulfil a court ruling arrived at on Friday in the Chinhoyi magistrate's court in Zimbabwe.

Regional magistrate Ruth Moyo threw out a court challenge by the late Mugabe’s children, Bona, Bellarmine and Tinotenda Mugabe. The trio argued that Chief Zvimba acted outside his jurisdiction when his traditional court presided over the burial issue of their father.

The magistrate, in her judgment, said the children have no say in the matter because it directly involved their mother. But Grace Mugabe, the late statesman's wife, has been out of Zimbabwe for well over a year now. Family sources say she’s in Singapore, where she sought medical treatment and never returned.

Zvimba’s court in May this year ruled that Robert Mugabe’s remains must be exhumed and reburied at the National Heroes Acre because his widow, Grace, broke local customs by interring him at his rural home. The chief also fined Grace fined five cows and a goat in absentia.