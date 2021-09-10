Africa

Nigeria says it seized 14 tonnes of fertiliser meant for Boko Haram bombs

10 September 2021 - 11:45 By Reuters
The Nigerian army said last week that close to 6,000 insurgents had surrendered in recent weeks.
Image: Giles Clarke/Getty Images

Nigerian troops have seized 14 tonnes of fertiliser that the insurgent Islamist group Boko Haram had planned to turn into roadside bombs, the army said on Thursday.

Boko Haram has killed hundreds of people in bombings during its 12-year war against the armed forces in northeast Nigeria, a conflict that has spilled over into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon and caused an estimated 350,000 deaths.

The army said it had broken up a urea fertiliser syndicate that supplied the insurgents with materials to make IEDs, or improvised explosive devices.

Troops seized 281 bags of urea, each weighing 50kg, at two locations in northeastern Borno and Yobe states, military spokesman Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement.

He said the insurgents were "desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency".

Boko Haram, whose leader Abubakar Shekau died in May, has been in a conflict with splinter group-turned-rival, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Nigerian army said last week that close to 6,000 insurgents had surrendered in recent weeks.

Reuters

