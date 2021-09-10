Tunisian president plans to change political system, suspend constitution -adviser

Tunisian President Kais Saied plans to suspend the constitution and may amend the political system via a referendum, one of his advisers told Reuters on Thursday in the first clear indication of his plans after moves his critics have called a coup.

More than six weeks after Saied seized governing powers, dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament on July 25, he has still not appointed a new government or made any broader declaration of his long-term intentions.

"This system cannot continue ... changing the system means changing the constitution through a referendum, perhaps ... the referendum requires logistical preparation," said Walid Hajjem, an adviser to Saied.

He added that this was the president's plan, which was at the final stage and was expected to be formally unveiled soon, but he did not expand on what changes Saied was contemplating.

Saied's intervention has thrust Tunisia into a constitutional crisis, raising concerns over the future of the democratic system it adopted after the 2011 revolution that led to the Arab Spring.

Saied has been widely expected to move to a presidential system of government that would reduce the role of the parliament, something that has been frequently discussed during years of gridlock since the 2014 constitution was agreed.

He has defended his moves as necessary and said they were in line with the constitution, promised to respect Tunisians' rights and said he will not become a dictator.

However, arrests of parliament members after Saied lifted their immunity and numerous travel bans against prominent people have alarmed some rights advocates.