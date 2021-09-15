Africa

Zimbabwe court jails SA woman for dealing in drugs

15 September 2021 - 06:00 By Lenin Ndebele
According to an Interpol notice, Zimbabwe is primarily a transit country for cocaine but recent evidence indicates that there’s a growing market for the drug.
According to an Interpol notice, Zimbabwe is primarily a transit country for cocaine but recent evidence indicates that there’s a growing market for the drug.
Image: Reuters/ Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A South African was on Tuesday jailed in Zimbabwe for trafficking drugs worth R600,000.

Shila Khumalo, 50, a Johannesburg resident, was convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs by Harare magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi. Her initial charge was for possession, but because of the quantities involved, it was upgraded. 

Khumalo had pleaded not guilty,

She was handed a 12-year sentence of which two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

It was the state’s case that police acting on a tip-off arrested Khumalo on May 10 this year at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Khumalo was travelling from Brazil where the drugs were sourced and was in transit to SA aboard an Ethiopian Airways plane. When her luggage was searched, sachets of cocaine were discovered in her luggage and to conceal the crime, she swallowed 60 plastic balls (weighing about a kilogram in total) of the substance.

While in police custody Khumalo passed the bulk of the swallowed drugs before she was formally charged in court.

Khumalo’s arrest in May drew the attention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who declared war on drug dealers.

“Unbecoming trends such as the alarming entry of destructive drugs into our jurisdiction, threaten the fate of our youth. My government will thus continue to take stern measures to stamp out this growing threat,” he said.

During cross-examination, a Zimbabwean doctor, Clancy Nyamukure outlined that cocaine in Zimbabwe was found in “higher” social classes and is peddled through cartels.

Khumalo is second person in a space of two weeks to be arrested at the airport. The first was a Brazilian, l Guilherme Alverez Da Silveria, 32, who also an Ethiopian Airways flight. He was attempting to smuggle 4kg of cocaine.

According to an Interpol notice, Zimbabwe is primarily a transit country for cocaine but recent evidence indicates that there’s a growing market for the drug.

But with high unemployment and worsening levels of poverty, the majority of drug abusers in Zimbabwe are hooked on crystal meth. The drug is relatively new in the country and it’s “dangerously cheap” with a shot having a street value of US$3 per sachet while the same quantity of cocaine costs more than US$100.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Previous convictions emerge as five in court over R400m cocaine-in-a-boat case

Three of five men accused of operating a pure cocaine exportation syndicate have previously been convicted for dealing in abalone, the Pretoria ...
News
3 weeks ago

China court upholds death sentence for Canadian Robert Schellenberg

A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.
News
1 month ago

Police find 541kg of cocaine disguised as animal food in shipping container

Police on Tuesday confiscated 541kg bricks of cocaine at a container depot in Isipingo, south of Durban.
News
2 months ago

Flying high: Qantas at the centre of disturbing drug smuggling ring

Intelligence report says as many as 150 employees linked to organised crime
World
3 months ago

Smugglers, drug peddlers, illegal miners among 1,400 nabbed at Beitbridge border in two weeks

In just two weeks, at least 1,400 smugglers have been arrested as part of a joint operation between the SA Police Service and their Zimbabwean ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...