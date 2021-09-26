Suicide car bomb targeting convoy in Somali capital kills at least 8

“Al Shabaab is behind the blast. They killed eight people including a soldier and a mother and two children. Al Shabaab massacres civilians,” he said.

Al Shabaab, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its interpretation of Islamic law and frequently carries out such bombings, confirmed the group was behind the attack.

“A Mujahid driving a suicide car bomb targeted a convoy of cars going into the (presidential) palace,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab military operation spokesperson, said.

A Reuters witness at the scene of the attack reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.

Reuters