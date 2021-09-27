Kenya film board bans gay documentary, calling it 'an affront'

“We will try to appeal but I am really disappointed because I was looking forward to engaging with fellow Kenyans” on LGBTQ issues, he said.

Murimi's team followed Samuel - a religious, optimistic gay man, as he navigated his sexuality and his relationships in a country where homosexuality is outlawed.

“I just want father to understand me, the way I am, to know my life,” says Samuel in the film. When his father discovers that he is gay, he is disowned and grows worried that his family might have paid people to “teach him a lesson.”

At the end of the documentary, Samuel holds an engagement ceremony with his partner Alex - whom he calls the love of his life. The ceremony is intimate, inside a house, with only a few close friends present as the couple invoke God and promise to spend their lives together.

“The Board finds the documentary not only blasphemous but also an attempt to use religion to advocate same sex marriage,” the KFCB said in a statement. It was also an affront to the constitution, which codifies marriage as heterosexual, the statement said.

The decision comes three years after KFCB banned “Rafiki,” an Oscar-nominated film about two women falling in love, saying that it promoted homosexuality.