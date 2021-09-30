UK vaccine border rules ignore Africa’s track record, WHO says

“It looks like the issue is not the vaccines themselves, but the documentation around the vaccines,” Mihigo said in a briefing on Thursday. “Africa has huge experience in rolling out vaccines - we’ve eradicated viruses on the continent and many diseases are under control.”

The measures apply to visitors who have had a vaccine approved and used in the UK, such as the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE and AstraZeneca Plc shots.

“Anything that prevents the free movement of people, particularly during this time when countries are struggling to put their economies back on track, is something we should avoid globally,” Mihigo said.

