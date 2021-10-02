Africa

Guinea swears in coup leader as interim president

02 October 2021 - 12:39 By Saliou Samb
Guinea junta leader Mamady Doumbouya is sworn in as interim president in Conakry, Guinea on October 1 2021.
Guinea junta leader Mamady Doumbouya is sworn in as interim president in Conakry, Guinea on October 1 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Souleymane Camara NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Guinea junta leader Mamady Doumbouya was inaugurated as interim president on Friday to oversee what regional powers hope will be a short transition to constitutional rule after the September 5 overthrow of president Alpha Conde.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Mohamed V Palace in the capital Conakry with the marked absence of most West African heads of state, who agreed last month to impose sanctions on junta members and their relatives.

West and Central Africa has seen four coups since last year - political upheaval that has intensified concerns about a slide towards military rule in a resource-rich but poverty-stricken region.

Wearing military dress uniform, a red beret and wraparound sunglasses, Doumbouya held up a white-gloved hand as he took the oath of office.

"I fully appreciate the magnitude and immensity of the responsibilities entrusted to me," he said in a speech afterwards.

He promised to oversee a transition that would include the drafting of a new constitution, fighting corruption, electoral reform and the organisation of free and transparent elections.

The junta has said its members will be barred from standing in the next elections, but has not made clear when these might take place, saying this will be decided by an 81-member Transitional National Council.

The Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc, has frozen assets and imposed travel bans on the junta, hoping to encourage a swift return to democracy.

Coup leaders have said they ousted Conde because of concerns about poverty and corruption, and because he was serving a third term only after altering the constitution to permit it.

Fears that the political crisis would hinder Guinea's production of bauxite, a mineral used to make aluminium, have eased. The country's largest foreign operators say they have continued work without interruption.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Guinea junta bars its members from running in next elections

Guinea's junta said on Monday its members are barred from standing in the next national or local elections, and that it will agree on the length of ...
News
3 days ago

West African bloc imposes sanctions on Guinea junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea on Thursday and demanded they return the country ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Serious decisions': West African leaders to hold summit on Guinea coup

West African leaders will meet on Thursday to decide how to respond to the coup in Guinea and how to pressure the junta leaders to return the country ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  5. National 'welcome prayer' planned for Jacob Zuma in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting