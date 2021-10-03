Africa

France's Macron discussed Tunisia situation with President Saied

03 October 2021 - 09:53 By Sudip Kar-Gupta
Demonstrators carry flags and banners during a protest against the Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia, on September 26, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the political situation in Tunisia with President Kais Saied, and Saied told Macron that a new government would be formed in the coming days, Macron's Elysee department said on Saturday.

On Friday, Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the assembly in session and urged lawmakers to resume work, defying Saied's suspension of the assembly in a new escalation of the country's political crisis.

Saied has been under domestic and international pressure to name a government after his intervention in July, when he dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.

Reuters

