Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers

08 October 2021 - 11:00 By Reuters
Armed gangs have grown bolder over time, attacking army outposts, breaking prisoners out of a jail and shooting down an air force jet in July.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Nigerian security agents on Thursday rescued 187 people who had been abducted by armed gangs in the northwestern state of Zamfara, police said, after authorities launched a sweeping security operation against the kidnappers.

Since December last year, Zamfara has been at the centre of often violent kidnappings by heavily armed bandits who have targeted schools, villages and people travelling on highways for ransom.

The government last month shut telecommunication services in Zamfara and other states to disrupt coordination among the gangs.

Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesman for Zamfara, said in a statement that the 187 people, including women and children, had been seized by kidnappers from four local government areas in the state some weeks ago.

"The police and other security agencies have been carrying out assaults on identified bandits locations in different parts of the state with a view to ridding the state of all activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements," said Shehu.

Pictures and video circulated by police to the media showed some of the people with torn clothes and struggling to sit as they waited to be transported back to their homes.

Authorities in neighbouring states have complained that bandits driven out of Zamfara have poured into their territories and were causing havoc.

READ MORE:

Boko Haram moves into north-central Nigeria in apparent expansion - officials

Boko Haram insurgents have taken over multiple communities in Nigeria's north-central Niger state, offering villagers money and incorporating them in ...
News
3 days ago

School term delayed in Nigerian capital zone amid kidnapping crisis

The start of the school term has been pushed back to an unusually late date in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without explanation, after ...
News
4 weeks ago

Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children

After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam's 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his ...
News
1 month ago
