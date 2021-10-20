Days of delay as 'upgrade' sees big jump in fees to cross Beitbridge border

Truck drivers have spent up to 10 days at the Beitbridge border post due to a “culmination of various events” as company Zimborders — awarded a contract to upgrade the border post — began collecting toll fees.

Zimborders expects to collect more than US$1bn (R14.43bn) over 17 years from toll fees before it hands over the upgraded border facility to the Zimbabwean government through a “build, operate and transfer” deal.

With the first phase of the $300m (R4.33bn) upgrade, a freight terminal and the new immigration building opened, it has been a torrid month for truckers.

A notice shared with truckers and clearing agents by Zimborders said toll fees were for now accepted only in cash and card payments would be allowed only at the end of October.

“Please make sure your drivers have enough cash to pay the toll fee. Credit cards and prepaid vouchers will NOT be available,” read the notice.