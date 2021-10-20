Africa

Kenya's president Kenyatta lifts coronavirus curfew

20 October 2021 - 14:27 By Duncan Miriri
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday lifted a nationwide curfew, which has been in place since March last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with immediate effect.

Speaking during the celebration of a national public holiday, Kenyatta said infections had fallen, with the daily positivity rate dropping below 5% in the past two weeks.

He also increased the number of people who can attend a religious service to two thirds of a congregation, from just a third previously. 

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole