Africa

Beitbridge chaos: Zimbabwe forms crisis team to ease 10km queues at border

22 October 2021 - 18:22 By Ray Ndlovu
Trucks queue at Beitbridge to cross the border between SA and Zimbabwe. File photo.
Trucks queue at Beitbridge to cross the border between SA and Zimbabwe. File photo.
Image: File image

Zimbabwe has formed a crisis team to clear traffic at Beitbridge, one of Africa’s busiest border posts, which is undergoing a R4.45bn revamp.

Queues of vehicles as long as 10km have formed at the crossing from SA after Zimbabwe updated its clearance requirements. A new freight terminal opened at the border on October 11 to expedite traffic ferrying cargo to and from nations, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Malawi.

“The congestion is a combination of various factors, which include non-compliance of clearance documents,” information secretary Nick Mangwana wrote on Friday in the state-owned Herald newspaper.

About 60% of drivers don’t have adequate documents, he said.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority will lead the crisis team that plans to clear the congestion over the next 24 hours, Mangwana said. On average, about 25,000 people pass through Beitbridge daily, according to Zimbabwe’s government. 

The new freight terminal is part of a revamp of the border post that will also include automated queuing and payment systems to minimise human interaction and reduce the risk of fraud and corruption. Modern cargo-scanning equipment is also being installed for faster inspection and detection of contraband and dangerous cargo.

For more stories like this, visit bloomberg.com.

READ MORE

Zimbabwe cops ban carrying of traditional weapons for three months

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have banned the carrying of traditional weapons for three months, at a time the country is experiencing a sudden ...
News
13 hours ago

Days of delay as 'upgrade' sees big jump in fees to cross Beitbridge border

Truck drivers have spent up to 10 days at the Beitbridge border post due to a “culmination of various events” as company Zimborders - awarded a ...
News
2 days ago

Police bust Harare 'sex party', arrest 10 men and six women

The state is struggling to pin charges on 10 men and six women rounded up by police at a sex party in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  3. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  4. ‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak ... South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...