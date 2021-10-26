Africa

‘They are throwing teargas’: Eswatini police ‘brutalised’ teachers on bus

26 October 2021 - 15:33 By TIMESLIVE
A bus hired by the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (Snat) and destined for Mbabane to join thousands wanting to deliver a petition to fast-track negotiations with the government was allegedly teargassed by police. Stock photo.
A bus hired by the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (Snat) and destined for Mbabane to join thousands wanting to deliver a petition to fast-track negotiations with the government was allegedly teargassed by police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / MYKHAILO POLENOK

One of dozens of teachers who were teargassed while trying to deliver a petition to the government of Eswatini has alleged they were “brutalised” by the Royal Eswatini Police.

A teacher was on a bus hired by the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (Snat) and destined for Mbabane last week to join thousands of people wanting to deliver a petition to fast-track cost of living adjustment negotiations with the government.

Mbeketeli Fakudze told TimesLIVE that on arrival at Nkoyoyo on October 20, their busses were stopped by police at a roadblock a few kilometres away from King Mswati III’s palace.

“A few metres before we arrived at the roadblock, some of our members had to alight  since there were those who were standing while under Covid-19 regulations we should all be seated. We were still to know why our buses were being stopped,” he said on Monday night.

“Colleagues who had jumped off were heard crying for help as they were being chased by riot squad police.

Mbeketeli Fakudze examines his bandaged ankle after allegedly being shot with a rubber bullet.
Mbeketeli Fakudze examines his bandaged ankle after allegedly being shot with a rubber bullet.
Image: Supplied

“I heard someone saying ‘they are throwing teargas inside our bus’. This happened while I was facing downwards. I heard another one saying more teargas was released.

“At this juncture I feared for the worst. This was after we asked those at the door to open it so we could plead with them to let us return to Piggs Peak. That attempt failed because the police allegedly prevented us from opening the door.

“I found myself standing in a queue. I heard something hitting my ankle and found myself on the ground. The police officer said he was going to finish me off since I was faking death. I conditioned my mind that I should drag myself to a safe place.

“A fellow teacher who was not seriously injured assisted me to get to the other side of the road where I hitched a lift. The car took me to Piggs Peak Government Hospital.

“On arrival a comrade from the nursing profession took me to the theatre, where they cleaned the wound. They then took me for an X-ray, where it was found the rubber bullet tore ligaments in my ankle. The wound was deep and I could not walk well.”

Fakudze said he has had to change bandages every second day. During an attempt at the weekend, he says he found nurses on a go-slow since they wanted the ministry of health to assure them about their safety.

Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku told eNCA on Monday that the police's alleged use of teargas is being investigated.

A Royal Eswatini Police spokesperson said she did not talk to international media unless sanctioned by the police commissioner.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Envoy to Eswatini urges 'both sides to exercise restraint' as Mswati crushes protests

The Sadc envoys to Eswatini have urged both sides engaged in the conflict in the country to "exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

As Eswatini rises against its king, its people should be wary of the promise of democracy

Imagine if King Mswati was a benevolent dictator with the interests of his people at heart; would that be better than democracy, asks Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | SADC must be more assertive with Swazi king

Amid renewed violence, the organisation’s interventions so far appear to have been nothing but hot air
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane