Africa

Sudan's Hamdok affirms commitment to democratic transition -source

28 October 2021 - 12:23 By Aidan Lewis
Image: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok says he remains committed to a civilian democratic transition after being ousted as prime minister and placed under house arrest in a military coup, a source close to him said on Wednesday.

Hamdok also affirmed his commitment to the goals of the revolution that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al Bashir in 2019 and warned against the use of violence against protesters, the source said.

On Tuesday Hamdok was allowed to return home under heavy security.

Reuters

