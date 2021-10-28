WATCH | A kingdom asunder: Eswatini taxi conductor mourned amid unrest

The sound of chickens breaks through the silence at the Dlamini homestead in the rural village of Gundvwini. The village is 25km from the Eswatini town of Manzini, the epicentre of violent protests that gripped the nation in October.

As the last of the sun's rays peak over mountaintops, the homestead stands eerily quiet, the area devoid of men, as women in the family prepare traditional foods in large cast iron pots over smoky wood fires.

The sombre mood coincides with the expected arrival of the family's men — escorting son, Sabelo Dlamini, 34, to be buried amid his ancestors on a nearby mountain-peak.

Dlamini was allegedly shot by Eswatini police during a protest in Manzini on October 20.