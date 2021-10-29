Biden criticises Sudan's junta, deaths climb in anti-coup protests

The US and United Nations dialled up the pressure on Sudan's new military junta on Thursday as confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters took the death toll to at least 11.

After the 15-member UN Security Council called for the restoration of Sudan's civilian-led government — toppled on Monday — US President Joe Biden said his nation like others stood with the demonstrators.

“Together, our message to Sudan's military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored,” he said in a statement.

“The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the US will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle,” said Biden, whose government has frozen aid.

With thousands taking to the streets to oppose the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, witnesses said live and rubber bullets were used on protesters in Bahri, across the river from the capital Khartoum as nightly protests picked up.

A doctors committee, which tracks the violence, said a “martyr” died in those clashes while two others were wounded and in critical condition. Earlier, a 22-year-old man died of gunshot wounds, a medical source said.

That took the total of fatalities in four days to at least 11, medical sources said.

On Thursday night, Burhan said in a speech to groups who helped remove dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019 that consultations were under way to select a prime minister, according to a video aired by Al- Jazeera TV.

He said that the army is negotiating with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the now dissolved transitional council to form the new government.