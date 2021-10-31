Africa

Fruit-shaped bomb kills two children in Ugandan village -police

31 October 2021 - 09:30 By Elias Biryabarema
A bomb that looked like a "jackfruit" killed at least two children in a Ugandan village on Friday, after being given to the children while they were playing, a senior police official said.

The explosion, which occurred in Nakaseke district, located about 60kmnorth of the capital Kampala, killed a 14-year-old and a second child with disabilities, police spokesman Asan Kasingye said in a tweet.

The attack was the third in a week. On Monday an explosion triggered by a suicide bomb on a bus killed the attacker, police spokeman Fred Enanga said. Police had initially said two people were killed.

On Saturday a bomb in a restaurant Kampala killed one person and injured three others.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast in the restaurant.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's bomb.

The police could not be reached to say whether they had identified any suspects.

