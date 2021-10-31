Three people shot dead during huge protests against Sudan coup, doctors say

Security forces shot dead three people during nationwide protests in Sudan on Saturday, a doctors committee said, as hundreds of thousands of people demanded the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup.

In Khartoum, security forces used tear gas and gunfire to try to disperse a huge crowd after protesters had been setting up a stage and discussing the possibility of a sit-in, said a Reuters witness.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said three protesters were shot dead by security forces in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman. It said 38 people were injured, including some by gunfire.

An eyewitness in Omdurman said they heard gunshots and saw people being carried away bleeding from the direction of the parliament building.

Sudanese police denied shooting protesters during the demonstrations, saying on state TV that one policeman sustained gunshot wounds. A representative of the military was not immediately available to comment.

The demonstrations marked the biggest challenge to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since he ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet on Monday.

"This has been a miscalculation from the start and misunderstanding of the level of commitment, bravery, and concern the street has about the future of Sudan," said Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group.

Protesters carried Sudanese flags and chanted "Military rule can't be praised" and "This country is ours, and our government is civilian" as they marched in neighbourhoods across Khartoum.

People also took to the streets in cities in central, eastern, northern and western Sudan. Crowds swelled to the hundreds of thousands in Khartoum, said a Reuters witness.

"The people have delivered their message, that retreat is impossible and power belongs to the people," said protester Haitham Mohamed.