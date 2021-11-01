Tigrayan and Oromo forces say they have seized towns on Ethiopian highway

Two different groups fighting Ethiopia's central government said they had seized control of towns on Sunday as the prime minister appealed for citizens to take up arms.

The spreading conflict threatens to further destabilise Africa's second most populous nation, once considered a stable Western ally in a volatile region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to join the fight against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party in control of the rebellious northern region of Tigray, after Tigrayan forces said they took another town on a highway linking the capital of the landlocked nation to the port of Djibouti.

“Our people should march...with any weapon and resources they have to defend, repulse and bury the terrorist TPLF,” Abiy said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

CLAIMS OF GAINS

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said Tigrayan forces have seized the town of Kombolcha and its airport in the Amhara region. He spoke to Reuters by phone from an unknown location.

On Sunday night, insurgents from Oromiya, Ethiopia's most populous region, said they had also seized the town of Kemise, 53km (33 miles) south of Kombolcha on the same highway to the capital Addis Ababa.

Odaa Tarbii, a spokesperson for the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), said the group had taken Kemise, 325km (200 miles) from Addis Ababa, and were engaging government forces.

The OLA is an outlawed splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Front, a formerly banned opposition group that returned from exile after Abiy took office in 2018. The Oromo are Ethiopia's largest ethnic group; many of their political leaders have been imprisoned under Abiy's government.

In August the OLA and the TPLF announced a military alliance, heaping pressure on the central government.

Central government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, Ethiopian military spokesperson Col. Getnet Adane and Amhara regional spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh did not immediately respond requests for comment on the TPLF and the OLA's claims.