UN, Ethiopia rights panel to issue report on abuses in Tigray

A report on abuses committed during war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region will be published on Wednesday, but a spokesman for the party controlling Tigray said investigators did not visit many sites where violence occurred.

The report will be released hours after Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following Tigrayan forces saying they might march on the capital.

The joint investigation by the United Nations Human Rights Office and the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission set out to document alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray.

There have been widespread accusations against Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers of gang-rapes, mass killings of civilians, and accusations of blocking humanitarian aid. There have also been accusations of gang-rapes and killings by Tigrayan forces, particularly by Eritrean refugees living in Tigray.

The government has denied blocking aid and said individual soldiers have been tried for any abuses, without giving details. Eritrea has denied committing abuses. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls most of Tigray, has said some "vigilante" Tigrayan groups may have committed abuses but its own formal forces are not responsible.