Africa

Al Jazeera's Sudan bureau chief arrested after protests

15 November 2021 - 10:22 By Nayera Abdallah, Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir
Police and security intelligence drive after some protesters in the Omdurman, on November 13, 2021 in Khartoum, Sudan.
Police and security intelligence drive after some protesters in the Omdurman, on November 13, 2021 in Khartoum, Sudan.
Image: Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images

Sudanese security forces raided the home of Al Jazeera's Khartoum bureau chief and arrested him on Sunday, the Qatar-based news channel said, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.

Security forces used teargas and gunfire to try to disperse the protests  in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement, said the number of demonstrators killed on Saturday had risen to seven with the death of a 13-year-old girl from a bullet wound to her head.

More than 200 people were injured, more than 100 of them from gunshot wounds, the committee said. At least 11 were in serious condition. The death toll for those killed in protests since the October 25 coup was 22, they said.

Pro-democracy groups led by neighbourhood resistance committees are organising a campaign of civil disobedience and protests against military rule, with another day of demonstrations planned for November 17.

The coup ended a military-civilian power-sharing arrangement set up after the overthrow of autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Western powers that had backed Sudan's political transition towards elections after Bashir's ouster have condemned the military takeover and suspended economic assistance.

The European Union on Sunday condemned “in the strongest terms the violence perpetrated against peaceful civilian protesters” on Saturday, and said it was “very worried” by the detention of journalists.

“The interventions by the military since 25 October last are undoing much of the progress achieved under the civilian-led government,” the bloc said in a statement. “This will have serious consequences for the support of the European Union.”

Separately, a group that represents refugees and displaced people in the western Darfur region, where security has deteriorated in recent months, said that four civilians had been killed in several incidents over the past week and a refugee camp had been attacked.

Efforts to mobilise opposition to the coup have been complicated by a mobile internet blackout across the country. On Sunday a judge issued a third order for providers to restore connections.

Since the takeover, military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has moved to consolidate his position, replacing key state officials and naming a new ruling council, which held its first meeting on Sunday.

The council is expected to name a new prime minister after efforts involving the United Nations to mediate between the military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stalled.

Hamdok, who is under house arrest, had demanded the release of other top civilians arrested during the coup and a return to power sharing ahead of elections in 2023.

Al Jazeera said it held Sudan's military authorities responsible for the safety of all its employees after bureau chief El Musalmi El Kabbashi was arrested.

“Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible actions of the military and calls on the authorities to release El Kabbashi immediately and to allow its journalists to operate unhindered,” it said in a statement.

Reuters 

READ MORE :

Sudan coup leader sidles up to ‘remnants’ of Bashir regime to cement power

Former senior officials appointed to key government positions by the same man who forced them out in 2019
World
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Saviour turned dictator: Abiy Ahmed has turned into a stereotype

Things could have been different in Ethiopia, but Ahmed’s hunger for power has backfired and there’s no one to help
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Sudan internet cuts complicate civil disobedience campaign against coup

Sudanese pro-democracy groups launched two days of civil disobedience and strikes on Sunday in protest at last month's military coup, though ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to repel rebel advance on capital

UN alarmed about deteriorating situation as rebels capture towns on the main road to Addis Ababa
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...